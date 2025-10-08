Claudia Winkleman issues warning to Celebrity Traitor contestants

Celebrity Traitors host Claudia Winkleman has issued a warning to contestants as the famous faces gather around the roundtable for the first time.

In a 40-second clip, the 53-year-old can instructs the celebrities on the rules of the show. She cautioned: “This game doesn’t care who you are. In here your glamorous lives count for nothing.”

The line-up of stars, which includes Alan Carr, Tom Daley and Kate Garraway, all looked tense as Winkleman said: “Most of you will be murdered. Sorry about that.”

The show will premiere on 8 October at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.