A-list star unrecognisable after shaving his beard for first time in six years

Watch as Jason Momoa undergoes an unrecognisable transformation as he shaves his beard off for the first time in six years.

Sharing footage of the makeover on his Instagram account on Wednesday (30 July), the actor revealed he was shaving off his signature look ahead of filming for Dune: Part Three.

“Only for you, Denis,” said Momoa, referring to Denis Villeneuve, director of the sci-fi film series.

As he began shaving, he said “this is the kick-off”, before he later joked “god damn it, I hate it” after taking a look at his now bare face.

“Oh wow, now that's gonna take some getting used to,” one fan reacted in the comments.

Momoa, who plays Duncan Idaho in the film series, last shaved his facial hair in 2019 ahead of the filming of the first Dune Movie.