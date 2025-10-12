Jesse Plemons on how he dived into the world of conspiracy theories

Jesse Plemons has revealed how he researched the world of conspiracy theories for his role as Teddy in Bugonia.

Speaking on the red carpet at the London Film Festival on Friday (10 October), the actor, who plays a conspiracist beekeeper who kidnaps Emma Stone’s character as he believes she is an alien trying to take down the world, said it doesn’t take “too much digging” and that there is a “lot right at your fingertips”.

He also shared that one of his best friends is an “alien aficionado who knows every theory out there”, so they became his “guide”.

Plemons said his research helped his mind work in a “completely different way” and allowed him to view the characters in the film in a more sympathetic light. “The reality is that people are lured into these places,” he said.