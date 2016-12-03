Independent TV
Jessie J vows to ‘beat breast cancer’ in final performance before treatment begins
Jessie J has vowed to “beat breast cancer” in an emotional speech given at her final performance before she undergoes surgery.
The pop star was performing at Capital’s Summertime Ball on Sunday (16 June) when she announced a break from music whilst she focuses on battling the disease to the 75,000 strong crowd.
She said: “Today, this show is my last show before I go to beat breast cancer! So, it's so special to me you have no idea.”
The ‘Price Tag’ singer expressed her gratitude for those who have supported her throughout her journey, before adding: “We are so lucky, we have so much to live for.”
The star revealed earlier this month that she had been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer after a period spent “in and out of tests”.
