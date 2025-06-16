Meghan Markle has shared a montage of never-seen-before family footage of Prince Harry playing with their two children to celebrate Father’s Day.

The Duchess of Sussex posted an Instagram reel on Sunday (15 June) of Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4 spending quality time with their father, who Meghan called their “favourite guy” in the post’s caption.

Set to Jason Mraz’s song ‘Have It All’, Prince Harry can be seen dancing with Archie and teaching him to ride a bike, whilst another clip shows him giving Lilibet a cuddle.

In older footage, the children can be seen in full whilst in more modern clips, Archie and Lilibet can only been seen from the back, in line with the Duchess’ rule of not showing their faces in order to protect their privacy.