Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
01:15
Meghan Markle shares heartwarming never-seen-before footage of Prince Harry and children for Father’s Day
Meghan Markle has shared a montage of never-seen-before family footage of Prince Harry playing with their two children to celebrate Father’s Day.
The Duchess of Sussex posted an Instagram reel on Sunday (15 June) of Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4 spending quality time with their father, who Meghan called their “favourite guy” in the post’s caption.
Set to Jason Mraz’s song ‘Have It All’, Prince Harry can be seen dancing with Archie and teaching him to ride a bike, whilst another clip shows him giving Lilibet a cuddle.
In older footage, the children can be seen in full whilst in more modern clips, Archie and Lilibet can only been seen from the back, in line with the Duchess’ rule of not showing their faces in order to protect their privacy.
Up next
12:25
Sam Ryder on heartbreak and the healing power of music
17:05
Death Sentence: The real cost of Trump’s aid cuts on HIV
03:25
A ‘Longevity Doctor’ tells me how old I REALLY am
07:30
Watch Sam Ryder’s brilliant pared-back performance of single ‘OH OK’
14:11
Why Matheus Cunha is Man United’s best signing in years
12:18
The real reason Liverpool signed Jeremie Frimpong
30:24
Making a Premier League team of the season that actually works
16:08
The Newcastle tactics that proved Eddie Howe is an elite manager
08:02
The Mediterranean escape with something for all the family
06:42
The first-timer’s guide to South America
05:23
How to have a luxury holiday for less with TravelSmart
07:08
The TravelSmart guide to Malaysia
07:30
Watch Sam Ryder’s brilliant pared-back performance of single ‘OH OK’
07:54
Watch rising star Annie DiRusso’s electrifying pared-back session
05:23
Watch singer-songwriter Clara Mann’s stunning Music Box performance
05:35
Konyikeh performs gorgeous pared-back Music Box session
08:03
Why Is The UK So Bad At Eurovision?
11:54
Can Meghan Sussex Ever Win?
08:21
Trump tore apart global aid - here’s how the world will suffer
06:38
Is the party over? How Gen Z is killing big booze
17:05
Death Sentence: The real cost of Trump’s aid cuts on HIV
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
02:03
How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
10:44
Sinners star Jack O’Connell on his secret Irish dancing past
03:44
Penn Badgley is glad ‘You’ is over
07:42
The kid from Jojo Rabbit is all grown up
09:22
Gangs of London cast reveal behind-the-scenes secrets
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
01:15
Meghan Markle shares new footage of Harry and children on Father’s Day
01:17
Watch: Rescuers on scene as bridge collapses into river in India
00:53
Watch: Anti-Tourism protesters confront hotel workers with flares
00:30