Pterodactyl fossil considered ‘discovery of the century’ is now on show in Scotland

A pterodactyl fossil dating back more than 170 million years which has been described as the “discovery of the century” has been unveiled at the National Museum of Scotland.

The prehistoric specimen has been hailed as the best-preserved skeleton of a pterosaur, a huge flying reptile, and the largest ever discovered from the Jurassic period.

The fossil, which was found during a National Geographic Society-funded excavation on the Isle of Skye in 2017, will now be added to the museum’s collection, where it was unveiled on Tuesday.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here