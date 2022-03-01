Hollywood pulls major film releases in Russia after Ukraine invasion

Warner Bros have cancelled the planned release of The Batman in Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The highly anticipated superhero film starring Robert Pattinson is one of several to have its Russian release pulled in response to the ongoing conflict.

“In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film The Batman in Russia,” a spokesperson for Warner Bros said in a statement.

Disney Pixar’s family animation Turning Red and Sony’s supervillain thriller Morbius have also had their forthcoming releases pulled in Russia.

Sign up to our newsletters by clicking here