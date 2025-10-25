Craig Revel Horwood reacts to Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman's Strictly exit

Craig Revel Horwood has said it is a “good thing” for people to move on as he addressed Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s surprise Strictly exit announcement.

The dancing judge said he heard the news at the same time as everyone else when it broke on Instagram on Thursday (23 October), adding he was “shocked and surprised”.

Appearing on Loose Women, he said: “I was saddened, I really loved them. I have worked with the gorgeous Tess since May 2004 and it’s the end of an era.”

He added: “I celebrate people moving on, it’s a good thing, personally.”