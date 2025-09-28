Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin paid a heartfelt tribute to Dani Dyer after he and Amber Davies finished their first performance together on Saturday, 27 September.

The 2018 Love Island winner, 29, pulled out of the competition after she fractured her ankle in a fall during rehearsals.

She was replaced by Davies, 28, who won the 2017 series of the ITV dating show.

Visibly emotional, Kuzmin sent a message to Dyer after performing a waltz to Adele's "When We Were Young."

"I hope that we could get to finish our quickstep one day," Kuzmin said before telling Davies he had "so much respect" for her.