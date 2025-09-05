Why The Paper might be better than The Office

Does the new Office spinoff, The Paper, outshine its predecessor?

When The Office premiered on NBC 20 years ago, it quickly became the defining workplace comedy of our time. Since then, attitudes to work have shifted considerably – from the ubiquity of hybrid working to generational divides of boundaries with our coworkers.

This week on Streamline, we explore how The Paper builds on the legacy of The Office, whether audiences still crave stories about their colleagues, and why this sharp, witty follow-up might be the workplace comedy we all need right now.

Watch more on Independent Culture on YouTube.