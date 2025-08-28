The Thursday Murder Club writer Katy Brand fought back tears as she praised Dame Helen Mirren and Jonathan Pryce for their tender portrayal of dementia in the new Netflix film.

The movie is an adaptation of Richard Osman's best-selling novel about a group of retirement home residents who come together to solve murders for fun but find themselves caught in a real-life case.

At the film's London premiere on Thursday, 21 August, Brand said she hoped those with lived experiences of dementia would find the adaptation comforting.

" I hope they find it comforting, I hope they feel seen by it. I have experience of dementia from my family... it is confusing and it can be quite difficult.

"But then you get these moments like I had with my grandparents where they're just so there suddenly in their eyes just for a moment."