Daniel Mays calls for Stephen Graham to join The Thursday Murder Club sequels

The Thursday Murder Club star Daniel Mays has called for another huge Netflix name to join the cast if Richard Osman's murder mystery series is turned into more films in the future: Stephen Graham.

Speaking at the London premiere on Thursday, 21 August, the actor, who plays DCI Chris Hudson, revealed who would be his dream to work with if he were called back for further adaptations of the books.

" I'm gonna give someone a job here," Mays joked.

"My best friends are Eddie Marsan. He's a great actor. I wouldn't mind Eddie. Burn Gorman's great. Stephen Graham's great. I should be their agent, shouldn't I?"