Kate Garraway addresses Tom Daley’s iconic Celebrity Traitors eye rolls

Kate Garraway said she had “no idea” about Tom Daley’s iconic eye rolls during the second episode of Celebrity Traitors, which have since gone viral.

The former Olympic diver gave Garraway a major eye roll after she declared she was "flabbergasted" by the first murder.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain on Thursday (16 October), the broadcaster revealed she “had no idea he was doing these eye rolls.”

“You don't (know) until it goes out. So I didn't notice that.”

“I was just flabbergasted,” she teased.