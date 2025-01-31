A disabled pilot has called President Trump’s suggestion that diversity and inclusion policies contributed to the Washington DC plane crash a "gut punch" to disabled people.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday (29 January), Trump falsely claimed that the Federal Aviation Administration’s DEI principles played a role in the accident.

Miles O'Brien, a CNN aviation analyst and licensed pilot who lost an arm in an accident, responded to Trump’s remarks, telling CNN that the FAA “does not forsake safety in order to include disabilities in the system.”

“I went through every hoop and got over every bar an able-bodied individual would in order to be recertified to fly,” O'Brien added.