Protesters have gathered outside the Florida home of Gabby Petito’s fiance Brian Laundrie as he continues to decline to cooperate with the police after her disappearance.

The YouTuber was reported missing on 11 September after failing to return home with her partner from a cross-country road trip last month.

Outside Mr Laundrie’s home, people chanted and drove golf carts across the street carrying signs with messages reading “Where is Gabby” and “Speak up”.

Ms Petito’s father, Joe, has pleaded with friends and family close to Mr Laundrie to call an anonymous tipline set up by the FBI.