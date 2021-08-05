Amanda Knox has revealed she is pregnant with her first child after recently opening up about suffering a miscarriage.

Knox shared the news that she and husband Christopher Robinson are expecting on the newest episode of her podcast Labyrinths.

In the audio of the couple taking the test, Knox can be heard reading the instructions aloud while praying it will show positive.

“Yes! Oh, thank goodness. Yay, we did it," she celebrates.

Knox recently revealed that the couple had gotten pregnant shortly after they began trying for a family, but at her six-week ultrasound, she was told no heartbeat could be found.