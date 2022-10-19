Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott donates almost $85m to Girl Scouts

MacKenzie Scott has donated $84.5 million to the Girl Scouts (GSUSA), the youth organisation said on Tuesday, 18 October.

The philanthropist awarded the money to GSUSA and 29 local councils she selected, in the largest donation from a single individual in the organisation’s history.

“This is a great accelerator for our ongoing efforts to help girls cultivate the skills and connections needed to lead in their own communities and globally,” said GSUSA CEO Sofia Chang.

“Ms. Scott’s investment in girls will change the world — because when one girl succeeds, we all succeed.”

