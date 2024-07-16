Behind-the-scenes at Jeremy Clarkson’s new £1m Cotswolds pub

Jeremy Clarkson has shared a glimpse of his new £1m pub in the Cotswolds after opening the "unfinished" venue for the Euro 2024 final between England and Spain.

New footage shared by Hawkstone, the Grand Tour hosts's beer brand, shows the 64-year-old behind the bar of The Windmill pulling a pint.

"Last night we got a bit over excited thinking that England might… so we accidentally opened our very unfinished pub for the game," a caption for the footage read.

Hawkstone said more news of an official opening would come later in the summer or autumn.