5 Seconds of Summer star reveals first pictures of baby in surprise announcement

5 Seconds Of Summer star Luke Hemmings and his wife Sierra Deaton made a surprise announcement celebrating the birth of their first child.

The couple posted a series of vintage-style photos on Instagram showing Deaton's bump and their baby's feet.

"Our best kept secret," Hemmings wrote.

Hemmings previously hinted that he and Deaton were married in 2022 when he shared a TikTok video showing him singing along to her song "Little Do You Know," with a voiceover saying: "When you marry the girl that wrote this banger."