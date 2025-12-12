Prince William enjoys pint with troops at surprise Christmas party

The Prince of Wales enjoyed a pint with troops after making a surprise appearance at their Christmas party.

On Thursday (11 December), Prince William joined the Welsh Guards at their barracks in Windsor, where he helped serve up dessert to the Junior Ranks.

William, who serves as the regiment’s colonel, then joined the military personnel in the 1st Battalion for a drink or two.

Sharing the footage on social media, the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote: “Proud to be Colonel of the Regiment - and to serve pudding to the Junior Ranks this year! A huge thank you to the soldiers and families of the Welsh Guards for everything you do.”