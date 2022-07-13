Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham brands Tory leadership contest 'a farce'

Manchester’s mayor Andy Burnham criticised the Tory leadership race as “farcical” as he mentioned candidates were not addressing the issues related to the NHS and the cost of living crisis.

The Labour MP told Sky News: “This contest I’m afraid is not serious at the moment, and all of them need to put aside the gimmicks and the jibes at each other.”

Eight contenders to the Tory leadership will be on the ballot paper Wednesday 13 July as Conservative MPs will begin voting to elect a successor to Boris Johnson.

