Shocking footage shows anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorists showing up at Colchester Hospital to “serve” legal papers claiming a Covid conspiracy and being complicit in “plandemic” crimes.

The video appears to show conspiracy theorists Michael Chaves and Jamie Freeman serving the hospital staff with fake legal paper about the Nuremberg Code and ‘”crimes against humanity”.

As Mr.Chaves handed over numerous envelopes, he said: “the most important [document], which is all of the evidence to prove that coronavirus is an absolute “plandemic,” a hoax, that you are operating illegally, and are committing crimes against humanity.”