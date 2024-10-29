This is the moment a bungling burglar tries to escape police by swimming through a lake to reach a “desert” island.

Chad Lambert was challenged by Bristol shop staff after he stole a bottle of wine and cash from the till on 19 October.

When challenged, the 35-year-old ran off into Eastville Park, discarded his clothing and ran into the lake, before proceeding to swim to a small island in the middle of the lake.

The police drone unit was deployed to track Lambert and a boat used to reach him.

Lambert, of Cobourg Road, Bristol, was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison on 21 October after he admitted to aggravated burglary.