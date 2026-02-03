Chinese army unveils ‘Star Wars’ space carrier

China's army has released a concept video of a futuristic space carrier that it says can deploy unmanned fighter jets capable of flying to the edge of the Earth’s atmosphere.

In images released by state media, the Luanniao flies above the Earth, firing weapons into space.

It comes as China plans an integrated air and space-defense system called Nantianmen (Heavenly Gate).

China claimed the carrier could be used in 20 to 30 years.