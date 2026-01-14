A new commemorative 50p coin has been released to celebrate 50 years since Concorde's first commercial flight.

The Royal Mint created the coin in partnership with British Airways and Airbus, featuring an image of the aircraft in flight set against a split flap departure board, a familiar sight at airports during the aircraft's era of service.

Concorde was an Anglo-French supersonic aircraft that flew at twice the speed of sound, redefining long-haul air travel. Its first commercial flight was on 21 January 1976.

The choice of the 50p coin was significant, as Concorde engineers contributed to shaping its seven-sided form when it was introduced in 1969.