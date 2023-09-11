Van believed to hold Daniel Abed Khalife arrives at court after arrest

A van believed to be holding Daniel Abed Khalife arrived at Westminster Magistrates Court on Monday, 11 September, after the terror suspect went missing from HMP Wandsworth last week.

The 21-year-old former soldier is due to appear in court charged with escaping from custody.

He was arrested on a canal towpath in west London at 10.41am on Saturday after being pulled off a bike by a plainclothes counter-terrorism officer following a significant land and air search over four days.

Khalife was on remand at HMP Wandsworth after being charged with terror offences in January.