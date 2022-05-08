Dominic Raab accuses Keir Starmer of “rank double standards” over ‘beergate’

Keir Starmer has been accused of "rank double standards" by Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, as police continue to investigate alleged rule-breaking involving curry and beer.

Starmer has remained firm that it was purely a work occasion.

"It shows the rank double standards of Keir Starmer and the Labour Party," Raab said to ITV News.

"I think he needs to account for the discrepancies in what he's said. I think he's been economical with the truth at best about what happened up in Durham."

