Key gas pipeline explodes in Donetsk Oblast after Russian strike

A key gas pipeline exploded in Donetsk Oblast after a Russian missile strike.

New satellite images show a miles-long convoy of Russian tanks dispersing into nearby forests and with artillery moving into firing positions, in a possible sign Vladimir Putin’s forces are planning a fresh assault on Kyiv.

On Friday, local authorities said Russian strikes had hit near airports in the western Ukrainian cities of Ivano-Frankiivsk and Lutsk.

