Experts conclude if other life forms exist elsewhere in the universe

Experts have been researching the universe and recently conducted a space survey, looking into whether or not other life forms exist beyond Earth.

Many believe that aliens, or other human-like creaters could exist in alternate universes or on different planets, but sadly that might not be the case.

The recent survey looked into millions of stars, and didn't find any evidence supporting any conspiracies.

For better or for worse, we still haven’t found life out in the universe.

