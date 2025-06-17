Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was caught rolling her eyes after French President Emmanuel Macron whispered something to her as they sat at the G7 summit roundtable.

The world leaders were seen leaning into one another, with their hands covering most of their faces as they whispered during the first day of the summit in Alberta, Canada on Monday (16 June).

While Donald Trump spoke, Ms Meloni appeared unimpressed with a comment from Mr Macron, which prompted her to roll her eyes.

The pair were joined at the summit by leaders of other G7 countries - the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Italy and Japan - as well as the EU, where trade was the “primary focus”.