Greta Thunberg arrives at court for trial over Mayfair protest

Greta Thunberg has arrived at court to be tried for a public order offence after a protest in central London last year.

The climate campaigner, 21, from Sweden, was arrested during the demonstration near the InterContinental Hotel in Mayfair on 17 October 2023 as oil executives met inside for the Energy Intelligence Forum.

Ms Thunberg, two Fossil Free London protesters and two Greenpeace activists pleaded not guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in November to breaching Section 14 of the Public Order Act 1986 by blocking the entrance to the hotel.