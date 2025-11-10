Six people were killed in two new strikes on alleged drug boats in the Pacific Ocean, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Monday, November 10.

The attacks on Sunday bring the death toll to at least 75 people across 19 strikes in the Pacific and Caribbean since early September.

As with previous boat strikes, the individuals were not identified and no evidence was presented to indicate their involvement in organized drug trafficking.

President Trump’s administration says the strikes are legal because he has “determined” that the United States is engaged in an armed conflict with drug cartels.