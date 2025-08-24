Incredible space video shows Hurricane Erin churning from above

Video shot from space captured a striking view of Hurricane Erin as it travelled northwest through the Caribbean with maximum sustained wind speeds of 105 mph.

Nasa released footage showing the International Space Station flying 260 miles over the hurricane on Tuesday, 19 August.

The hurricane moved away from the US on Friday, 22 August, after battering North Carolina’s Outer Banks and deluging other areas of the East Coast.

In the UK, its remnants are expected to bring wind, rain and big waves to the coast.