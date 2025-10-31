Satellite imagery showed widespread power outages across Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa on Thursday, 30 October.

Energy Minister Daryl Vaz said that more than 70 per cent of the island’s electrical customers remained without power as of Thursday morning, with downed lines blocking roads.

Jamaica confirmed at least 19 people had died, but said authorities were continuing search and rescue efforts of Thursday.

Melissa's confirmed death toll has climbed to at least 49 after the storm brought destruction to much of the northern Caribbean.

The storm may have cost around $50bn in damages so far, a preliminary estimate from AccuWeather found.