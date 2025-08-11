Burst water main floods Islington streets as dozens evacuated from their homes

A burst water main has flooded several Islington streets with dozens of residents evacuated from their homes.

Around 30 people were evacuated from their properties in Canonbury Street, Essex Road, Elmore Street, Halliford Street and Ecclesbourne Road in Islington on Sunday evening (10 July).

Disruption is expected to continue into Monday.

A spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade said: “Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are dealing with flooding in the area around Canonbury Street in Islington.

“A 36-inch burst water main has caused flooding up to a depth of around 40cm of water.”