JD Vance‘s attempted joke about Greta Thunberg and Elon Musk fell flat during a speech to the Munich Security Conference.

The vice president made his joke during his address, which admonished European nations for alleged crackdowns on free speech, on Friday (14 February).

Referencing Elon Musk, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency currently gutting US government departments, Vance jokingly said that if US democracy could withstand years of “scolding from Greta Thunberg, you can survive a few months of Elon Musk”.

It failed to raise a laugh in the auditorium.