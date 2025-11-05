Flight tracker shows moment of ‘catastrophic’ UPS plane crash

A flight tracker captured the moment a UPS plane crashed during takeoff from an airport in Louisville, Kentucky.

On Tuesday (4 November), the MD-11 aircraft left Muhammad Ali International Airport when it caught ablaze.

Data from FlightRadar24 tracks the final movements of the Honolulu-bound plane, which ploughed into at least two nearby businesses, resulting in a huge fireball.

At least seven people have been left dead and 11 injured, the state’s governor Andy Beshear confirmed.

Emergency responders from multiple agencies are responding to the crash, and federal officials are slated to fully investigate the cause of the incident.