Watch live as Macron leads WW2 victory day commemoration in France

French President, Emmanuel Macron, is set to take part in Paris’ annual V-E Day ceremony (8 May) to mark the 77th anniversary of the end of World War Two.

Macron, who has just been sworn in for his second presidency term, will lay a wreath at the foot of the statue of General Charles de Gaulle, who was a key figure in the war.

“It is also an opportunity to send a message in support of the fight for freedom and democracy,” France’s Ministry of Armed Forces says of its importance.

