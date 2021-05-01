Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori have been emotionally reunited with their families after arriving back in the UK.

The two British-Iranian nationals, who were freed on Wednesday, had been detained in Iran since 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Both were finally able to see their families again after touching down at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire just after 1am on Thursday.

A video, which appeared to be taken at the request of one of the reletivies present, shows both Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Mr Ashoori embracing their families.

