Filmmaker Brent Renaud has been shot dead while covering the Ukrainian war.

The 51-year-old was travelling to film refugees alongside another US journalist, known only as Juan, in Irpin, when Russian troops opened fire.

Speaking from hospital, Juan said: "We crossed a checkpoint and they started shooting at us.

"He [Renaud] has been shot and left behind. I saw he had been shot in the neck. We got split.”

