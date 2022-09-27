A police officer has been given the nickname “Mr Tumble” by local children in Gosport after he fell on his face while trying to climb a fence at their school.

Footage shared on Monday (26 September) shows the special constable go head-first over the metal fence as he investigated a report of a suspicious package at the Newtown C Of E Primary School.

Gosport Police said “Mr Tumble” was unharmed, and the suspicious package turned out to be “nothing more than a bag of leaves,” which they remarked was “not quite worth falling from a fence for.

