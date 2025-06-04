Worker’s hilarious reaction to Rachel Reeves’ transport speech caught on camera

A staff member at a bus factory had a hilarious reaction to Rachel Reeves’ speech in Greater Manchester on Wednesday morning (4 June).

As the chancellor announced the government’s “biggest ever” transport investment in the UK, the worker displayed an animated expression behind her.

The individual in the background fidgets as Ms Reeves speaks, with video of the moment posted on X by the Conservatives in a post captioned: “This guy speaks for all of us.”

The party added: “Listening to Rachel Reeves makes you just want to…” and inserted an eye-rolling emoji.