First look at new S Club 7 single as band pay emotional tribute to bandmate Paul

This is the first look at S Club 7’s brand new single ‘These Are The Days’, a touching tribute to bandmate Paul Cattermole.

Released today, this is the band’s first new song in two decades and comes three months after Paul’s tragic death.

Posting on Instagram, the band said: “We hope you love the track as much as we do, and get to reminisce with us on all your favourite moments with friends and loved ones. This was a true labour of love and the experience of creating it together was so special. This one’s for you, Paul.”