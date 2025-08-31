Samoa dance on the pitch with England after Women’s Rugby World Cup defeat

Samoa danced on the pitch with their opposition after losing 92-3 against England in the group stages of the Women’s World Rugby Cup yesterday, August 30.

Samoa had lots to celebrate though as those three points were their first scored in a world cup match in 11 years.

Their team is predominantly made up of amateurs working second jobs including a property manager, a primary school teacher and a police officer.

England scored 14 tries to break their record for highest World Cup score and qualify for quarter-finals with game to spare.