Serial killer Peter Tobin has died after falling ill at the prison where he was serving life sentences for the murder of three women.

The murderer, 76, was taken from HMP Edinburgh to hospital earlier this week, where he subsequently died, sources said.

He was serving three life sentences for the murder of three different women: 23-year-old Polish student Angelika Kluk, 15-year-old schoolgirl Vicky Hamilton and 18-year-old Dinah McNicol.

Tobin was one of Britain’s most hated serial killers and the full extent of his violence may never be known.

