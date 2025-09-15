Donald Trump has claimed that 300 million people died from drugs last year - despite a total of 62 million people dying from all causes worldwide in 2024.

Speaking on Sunday (14 September), the President was questioned on the legality of a strike on a Venezuelan boat which the Trump administration says was carrying drugs, which killed all 11 people on board.

Responding, Mr Trump said: “No, what's illegal are the drugs that were on the boat and the drugs that are being sent into our country.”

He added: “And the fact that 300 million people died last year from drugs, that’s what’s illegal.”

Mr Trump has claimed that the South American country is sending gang members and drugs to America, which he called “not acceptable”.