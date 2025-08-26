Trump claims leaders call him ‘The President of Europe’

Donald Trump has claimed that EU leaders have referred to him as the “president of Europe”.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday (25 August), the US president said that the title, which he said leaders “jokingly” bestowed upon him, was “an honour”.

He added: “I like Europe. And I like those people. They’re good people. They’re great leaders.”

His comments come a week after seven European leaders, known as the “coalition of the willing” which includes Sir Keir Starmer, joined Volodymyr Zelensky for talks with Trump in Washington, in an attempt to persuade the US president to maintain American support for Ukraine.