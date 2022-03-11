Ukrainian mother describes horrors of escaping Russian invasion

The scale of the challenge facing the exhausted Ukrainian mothers of young children who sought refuge in a makeshift marquee manned by aid workers on the Polish border at Kroscienko was unspoken but etched into every brow.

For Sasha, a primary school English teacher, the need to keep her children feeling contained while undertaking a journey through hell has been her driving force.

“We were one of the last families to leave Irpin,” she said.

