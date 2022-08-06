Ukraine’s president has reacted with anger and outrage after his military was accused of endangering its own civilians by deliberately placing bases in residential areas and even making use of hospitals and schools.

A report by Amnesty International said its researchers found evidence between April and July that Ukrainian forces were carrying out strikes against Russian troops from inside populated residential areas.

Volodymyr Zelensky strongly rejected the claims and said the report sought “to shift responsibility from the aggressor to the victim”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.