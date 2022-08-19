An investigation by The Independent has found possible violations of international law and possible war crimes in the way Russia has processed, moved and treated prisoners following their invasion of Ukraine.

Bel Trew has been speaking to the civilians and soldiers who have been imprisoned and moved into Russa against their will, and to the families who have been trying to find out what has happened to their loved ones.

Watch “The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war” on Independent TV.

